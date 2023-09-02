Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 145,911 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,861,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.06% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $227,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,433,000 after buying an additional 1,270,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $52,577,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $23,585,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,604.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 374,478 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $80.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

