Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General updated its FY24 guidance to $7.10-8.30 EPS.
NYSE DG opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.33. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $128.48 and a 1 year high of $261.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 473.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
