Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

D traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,087,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,198. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

