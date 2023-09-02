Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,139 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,943,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on D. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.55.

D stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

