Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $392.97.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $391.04 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $409.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $377.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.90. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

