Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at $51,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 12,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 1,611.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $358,619.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,214 shares of company stock valued at $765,301. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.93. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

