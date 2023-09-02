DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 949.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,368,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after buying an additional 346,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $32,704,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,649,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after buying an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,635,559.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,493,422.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 918,450 shares of company stock valued at $28,359,633 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.