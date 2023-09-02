Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Trading Down 10.1%

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU – Get Free Report) dropped 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08.
About Duddell Street Acquisition
Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
