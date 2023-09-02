Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DPG opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

In other Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund news, VP Eric Elvekrog acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $30,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eric Elvekrog purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $84,854.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

(Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

