Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Stake Reduced by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DNB stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,450,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,450,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

