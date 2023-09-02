DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Lessened by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 39,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 445,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after buying an additional 99,812 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.97. 1,950,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

