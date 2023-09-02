Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $33,521.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,206,158 shares of company stock valued at $943,768,640. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dynatrace by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 439,914 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.