Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,448,471. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $233.67 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $233.98. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

