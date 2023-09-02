Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $12,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ELV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $442.38. 1,319,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,999. The company has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.20 and its 200-day moving average is $461.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.