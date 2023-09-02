Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,920 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 103,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.2 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

