Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.28 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. B. Riley raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.90.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $128.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.96.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

