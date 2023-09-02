Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,695 shares of company stock worth $5,505,951 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.7 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

