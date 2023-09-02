Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,148 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,017 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,441 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $121.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

