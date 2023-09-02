Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 3,300 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $59.78 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.