Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 3,300 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $59.78 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
