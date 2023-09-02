Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Cap of $3.27 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $71,393.60 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00038118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00012610 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000931 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,321,441 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

