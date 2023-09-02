Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,572 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Equifax worth $17,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $206.83 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $240.35. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.65 and a 200-day moving average of $208.24.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 36.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,985 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.63.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

