Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
