Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

