ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Shares Up 13.1%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.76. 341,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 484,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $145.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 127.2% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 81,825,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804,219 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 362.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 704,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 552,238 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

