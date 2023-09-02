Ethic Inc. Acquires 4,923 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 19,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,970,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,704 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,709,000 after acquiring an additional 428,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,583 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,676. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $99.40 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.93 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

