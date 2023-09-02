Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SU opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 46.59%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.