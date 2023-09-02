Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1,828.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $113,144,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $99,967,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $831.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $762.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $769.26. The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.22 and a 12-month high of $847.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.77 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,103,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

