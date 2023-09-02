Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $263,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Blackstone by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BX opened at $104.48 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $109.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 191.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

