Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $302,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 24,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,853 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 31.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRMN opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day moving average of $102.24.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.48%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

