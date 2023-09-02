Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $463,000 Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $64.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $238,073.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,873,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,347,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,738 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $238,073.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,873,888 shares in the company, valued at $119,347,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,918 shares of company stock worth $639,149 in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

