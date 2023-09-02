Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,452 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $138.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

