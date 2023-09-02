Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after acquiring an additional 872,912 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,818,000 after acquiring an additional 805,938 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.