Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,635 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,211 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,723,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 54.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,339,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,101,000 after buying an additional 1,177,163 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.92%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

