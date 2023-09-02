Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,572 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 5.1 %

Tesla stock opened at $245.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total value of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,907,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.