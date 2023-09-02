Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,803,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $105.11 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.47.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

