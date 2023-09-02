Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 260 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

