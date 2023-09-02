Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG opened at $310.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

