Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 3,209 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $159.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.