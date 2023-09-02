Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 625 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after purchasing an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BankUnited by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,754,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,519,000 after purchasing an additional 227,951 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 169,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1,361.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,217,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,066,000 after buying an additional 2,065,550 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.26.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About BankUnited

(Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.