First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FBMS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.60.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Bancshares

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $903.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 24.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 26.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.