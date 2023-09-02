First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

