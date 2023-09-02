First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $19.27 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $19,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,567,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,352,000 after buying an additional 367,640 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after buying an additional 325,134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,946,000 after buying an additional 113,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $95.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

