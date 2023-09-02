First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 124,142 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 170,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,142 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $50,000. United Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $77.97 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

