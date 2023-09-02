First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $14,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 307,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

