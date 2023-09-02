Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.0468 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

