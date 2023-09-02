Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

FLNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.75.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,935,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 332,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 164,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

