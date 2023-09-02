FORA Capital LLC Has $8.37 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 121.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 44,060 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. 4,747,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,260,735. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

