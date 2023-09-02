FORA Capital LLC Makes New $12.99 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,992,000. MercadoLibre accounts for 1.3% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,645.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI traded up $49.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,421.64. 549,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,944. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,421.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,229.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,234.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

