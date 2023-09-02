FORA Capital LLC Purchases 11,159 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 128.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the period. KLA comprises 0.8% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in KLA by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in KLA by 185.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.50.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $507.02. The stock had a trading volume of 657,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $482.50 and a 200-day moving average of $430.43. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $517.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

