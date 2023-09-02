FORA Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,891 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,856,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,622,188. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.41. The company has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,472.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,116 shares of company stock worth $37,734,093. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.