FORA Capital LLC Takes $8.72 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,724,000. The Cigna Group makes up 0.9% of FORA Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.1 %

CI traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,193. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

